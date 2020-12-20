Clippers head coach Ty Lue labeled Morrus (knee) a questionable for the Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Morris missed the entire preseason due to a sore knee, which may keep him out for the start of the regular season as well. The 31-year-old forward re-signed on a four-year, $64 million contract this offseason after averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 triples across 28.9 minutes in 19 games with the Clippers in 2019-20 after coming over in a mid-season trade with the Knicks.