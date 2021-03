Morris (calf) will play Saturday against Philadelphia, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 31-year-old was considered questionable for Saturday after sitting out Thursday's contest with a bruised right calf, and he'll return to the court versus the Sixers. Morris started the previous five games before sitting out Thursday and averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.2 minutes.