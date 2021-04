Morris supplied 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 28 minutes Sunday in a 104-86 win against the Lakers.

Morris was cold versus Denver (eight points on April 1) but bounced back by leading his team to victory against the reigning champions. The performance was excellent, especially considering that game was Morris' first matchup in which he did not start since March 14. It is unclear if Morris will remain out of the Clipper lineup.