Morris joined the Clippers for their practice in Orlando on Tuesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Morris wasn't included in the Clippers' main traveling party that reported to the Walt Disney World complex earlier this month, but after arriving late and completing a mandatory quarantine period, he'll be good to go for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. Since being dealt to the Clippers by the Knicks on Feb. 6, Morris has started in all 12 of his appearances for Los Angeles, averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.4 triples in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the floor.