Morris (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Shane Young of Forbes reports.
Morris will miss his first game since Jan. 5 as he's currently dealing with a stomach illness. The issue doesn't sound incredibly serious, so Morris should have a chance at returning for the team's next game on Tuesday. With Morris out, Patrick Patterson could see some extra minutes in his backup role.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Erupts for 20 off bench•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Continues to play off bench•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Plays 18 minutes in season debut•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Season debut on tap•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Out again Tuesday•