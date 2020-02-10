Morris ended with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 victory over the Cavaliers.

Morris made his debut Sunday as the Clippers routed the hapless Cavaliers. Morris' playing time was limited as a result of the lopsided scoreline, and so getting a full read on his role moving forward was tough. His value is almost certain to take a hit in Los Angeles, although he could still have backend 12-team value. He is probably worth holding in most cases to see how things play out over the next few games.