Clippers' Marcus Morris: Scores 13 points Monday
Morris totaled 13 points (5-11 Fg, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over Memphis.
Morris managed to contribute despite the return of both Paul George and Patrick Beverley, albeit, minimal production. With the Clippers back to full strength, Morris is likely to fade out of standard league consideration. With that being said, He could receive boosts from time-to-time given the expected rest days for many of the main pieces.
