Morris scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's scrimmage against the Kings.

The 30-year-old wasn't exactly setting the house on fire from a fantasy perspective after being acquired from the Knicks in February, but Morris was brought to the Clippers to give them another strong defender, not replicate the career-high 19.6 points a game he was averaging in New York. Still, if he can supply solid complementary scoring behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as he did Monday, so much the better for the team's title chances.