Morris recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in a 129-96 win Sunday versus Indiana.
Morris had not scored 20 points in a game with the Clippers. He averaged 10.8 PPG across 32 starts for them last season and lost his starter role to Nicolas Batum. However, the latter circumstance could be a blessing in disguise if Morris can continue providing performances like he did Sunday.
