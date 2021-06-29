Morris totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-102 win over the Suns.

The 31-year-old reached the 20-point mark for the first time since June 16, hitting 9-of-16 shots from the field. Before Monday's game, Morris was averaging just 6.3 points in his first four games of the Western Conference, so Monday's stellar scoring output was a welcomed sight for Los Angeles. The 10-year veteran will look to help the Clippers tie up the series at home on Wednesday.