Morris posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 win over the Raptors.
Morris caught fire Tuesday, as he missed just three total shots en route to 22 points. The performance marks just the third time this season Morris has needed 11 or fewer shots to reach 20 points. He's in the midst of a career-best shooting season from distance, as the veteran is hitting 46.7 percent of his looks from three.
