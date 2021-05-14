Morris scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds and one assist in a 113-90 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

Morris scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last eight contests thanks to another efficient shooting performance. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 13.4 points (on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 43.6 percent shooting from three) and 4.1 rebounds per game.