Morris ended with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 loss to the Suns.

Morris did everything he could for the Clippers but came up short as the Suns took care of business, ending the season for what has been a gallant Clippers team. Morris ends the season on a high despite the loss but his lack of consistency has certainly been an issue throughout the playoffs. That said, his role is seemingly secure moving forward and so next season should bring with it much of the same.