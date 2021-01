Morris (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 31-year-old has yet to see the court this season due to the knee injury, but he's poised to make his season debut at Golden State. According to Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News, Morris will come off the bench with Nicolas Batum continuing to start at power forward.