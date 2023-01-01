Morris notched 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 loss to the Pacers.
Morris had a fairly typical game overall, but he also added three blocks which was a new season high for the 33-year-old role player. On the season, he's only averaging about one block every two games, so this isn't to be expected from him on a regular basis.
