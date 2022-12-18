Morris logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over the Wizards.

Morris spent time at the center position Saturday, grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds en route to just his second double-double of the season. He has now scored double-digits in seven consecutive games, slotting in as the 124th-ranked player over that period. He is at least worth a look in standard formats, although there is basically no upside, especially with the Clippers starting to get healthy.