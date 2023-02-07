Morris was ejected from Monday's game against the Nets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. His night ends with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes.

Morris was ejected in the first half for something he said to an official. Look for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Normal Powell to see extended minutes in the final two quarters following Morris' ejection.