Morris was ejected from Monday's game against the Nets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. His night ends with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes.
Morris was ejected in the first half for something he said to an official. Look for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Normal Powell to see extended minutes in the final two quarters following Morris' ejection.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Quality fantasy line in return•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Set to return Thursday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Listed as questionable again•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Considered questionable•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Sunday•