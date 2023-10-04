Morris is with the Clippers for training camp and isn't expected to step away from the team ahead of the regular season, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Morris was nearly traded to the Wizards as part of a three-team deal during the offseason, but the move fell through. He spoke to the media at training camp Wednesday and said, "I'm here, I'm gonna do my job. Whatever they need me to do, I'm gonna do," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Morris' role declined last year, as he averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.1 minutes per game over 65 appearances. While he'll hope to bounce back in terms of production, it wouldn't be surprising to see him with consistent minutes as long as the relationship between him and the team remains amicable.