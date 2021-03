Morris (concussion) is available for Thursday's game against Golden State, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 31-year-old was sidelined for the final game before the All-Star break, but he was able to clear the concussion protocol during the hiatus. Morris averaged 12.3 points, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from deep in 24.4 minutes during the first half of the season.