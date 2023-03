Morris (elbow) will not play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Morris will join Ivica Zubac in street clothes Thursday as a bruised left elbow will keep the 33-year-old from playing against the reigning NBA Champions. Eric Gordon will take Morris' place in the first unit, while Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington could see an uptick in minutes off the bench. Morris will have another chance to suit up Friday against Sacramento.