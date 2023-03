Morris (COVID-19 protocols) won't take the floor Friday against the Grizzlies, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Morris is scheduled for his third consecutive absence Friday due to illness, making his next chance to rejoin the action Saturday in the second half of back-to-back set. Even when he is cleared to rejoin the action, Morris is expected to shift to a bench role, with Nicolas Batum having started the last pair of games in his absence.