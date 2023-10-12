Morris (groin) won't participate in Thursday's practice but is progressing well in his recovery, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Morris has already missed the Clippers' first two preseason contests with a left groin strain. While his next chance to play is Tuesday's preseason matchup with Denver, the team could opt to be cautious with the veteran forward.
