Morris (rib) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against San Antonio, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris will miss Thursday's game after suffering a bruised rib in Tuesday's tilt that spelled his early exit. However, his departure will align with the return of Luke Kennard (calf) who will give the Clippers another body off the bench. Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington will likely be the primary recipients of Morris' vacated minutes, while The 33-year-old will have another chance to play Saturday in Atlanta.