Morris collected 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 41 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.

Morris started in this game and played huge minutes with Patrick Beverly (groin) out and Paul George (hamstring) exiting after only 14 minutes of action. His usage has seen a dramatic dip since being traded to the Clippers, but Morris is still worth a start in most season-long formats, especially if George misses any time due to the new hamstring injury. The former Knick would have to play big minutes and would be a nightly double-double threat.