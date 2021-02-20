Morris recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes Friday in a 116-112 win versus Utah.

The returns of both Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) meant Morris was benched after two starts. However, he supplied value off the bench by scoring 17 points and tying his season high in rebounds. Morris may not be lined to start again for a while, but he has been reliable in his most prominent role for the Clippers this season. Serving as a key role player, he has averaged 16.5 points across his past six games off their bench.