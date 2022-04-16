Morris closed with 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to New Orleans.

Morris tied Reggie Jackson with a team-high 27 points and fell one rebound short of his third double-double of the campaign. Without Paul George (COVID-19), the veteran forward also handled more of the playmaking responsibilities, dishing out at least five assists for the fifth time this season. Across two play-in games, Morris averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.