Morris is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Morris missed Los Angeles' last two games due to personal reasons, but he jumps right into the starting lineup in a time of need, as the Clippers will be quite thin at the power forward position due to the absence of Robert Covington (health and safety protocols). Through three games, Morris is averaging 15.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.