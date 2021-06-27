Morris will start Saturday's Game 4 against the Suns, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

After a one-game stint off the bench, Morris will return to the starting five. So far in the series, he's averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. However, he's playing on a sore knee and is shooting just 30.8 percent from the field.