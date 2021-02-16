Morris will start at power forward in Monday's matchup against the Heat, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
The start will mark Morris' first of the year after 19 games as a reserve. He will presumably have a higher usage role than normal against the Heat, as Paul George (toe) and Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Nicolas Batum (migraine) are sidelined.
