Morris will start Thursday's game against the Heat after missing the Clippers' most recent contest due to an illness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Morris will capitalize on the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest) and return to the starting five Thursday. Joining him in the lineup is Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac. Morris is worth a look in deeper leagues.
