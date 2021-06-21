Coach Ty Lue said Monday that Morris is still experiencing some knee soreness, and his status for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns is uncertain, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Morris dealt with some knee issues in Sunday's Game 1 loss and was limited to just 21 minutes as a result. He's receiving constant treatment ahead of Game 2 and is pushing hard to play, but Nicolas Batum and Patrick Patterson could see increased run if the 31-year-old is unavailable Tuesday.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Hot shooting continues Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Catches fire in Game 4 win•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Comes back to earth in Game 1 loss•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Goes off for seven threes in Game 7•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Out Sunday•