Clippers' Marcus Morris: Strong showing against former team
Morris racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 win at Phoenix.
Morris hasn't missed a beat since joining the Clippers and quickly secured a starting role in Doc Rivers' scheme. The veteran power forward, who was acquired from the Knicks via trade earlier this month, has started all six of his games with the Clippers so far and has scored in double digits in five of those contests. He is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game as a Clipper thus far.
