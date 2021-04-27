Morris had 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and a block across 27 minutes in Monday's loss against the Pelicans.

Morris was expected to handle a bigger role on offense with Kawhi Leonard (foot) sidelined and Paul George leaving with an ankle injury, but he was unable to make an impact -- he needed 17 shots just to record 15 points and missed seven of his 10 three-point attempts. The veteran will try to turn things around Wednesday at Phoenix, and he'd probably be tasked with a big responsibility on offense if both Leonard and George end up being either unavailable or limited.