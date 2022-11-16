Morris contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Morris put together yet another nice scoring night, shooting efficiently from the field while also finishing with his best assist total since Nov. 4 against the Spurs. His streak of hitting three or more triples came to an end at four games, however, as he struggled from beyond the arc.