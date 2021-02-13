Morris recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 125-106 win at Chicago.

Morris' fourth-quarter output altered a disappointing performance into one of his best. He scored 15 points in the fourth for season highs in points (20) and threes made (six). The four-game absence of Paul George (toe) has benefited Morris with more shot attempts. Morris attempted over 10 field goals and averaged 14.8 points across his past four games.