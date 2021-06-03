Morris totaled 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 loss to Dallas.

Morris played a team-high 42 minutes in the loss, walking away with a balanced, yet productive effort. Despite all five starters scoring in double-digits, the Clippers were unable to get over the line and will now need to continue the trend of road team victories in the hope they can extend the series to seven games.