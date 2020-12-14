Morris will be held out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Coach Ty Lue said pregame that "mostly everyone" will be available for the Clippers, but he noted that Morris, who did not play in the opener Friday, will again be unavailable.
