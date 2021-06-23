Morris (knee) will play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
There was some back-and-forth on Morris' status, but he'll ultimately end up playing after testing his sore left knee before the game. He's struggled recently, as he's averaged just 6.5 points on 33.3 percent shooting across the past two games.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Now game-time call•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Not on injury report•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Status uncertain for Game 2•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Hot shooting continues Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Catches fire in Game 4 win•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Comes back to earth in Game 1 loss•