Morris (knee) will play in Saturday's Game 4, Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports reports.
Morris is dealing with knee soreness, but he won't miss Saturday's game with the Clippers down 2-1. He came off the bench in Game 3 and posted eight points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes.
