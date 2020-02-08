Clippers' Marcus Morris: Won't debut Saturday
Morris (not injury related) will not make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Clippers' end of the trade is still pending, so Morris will be unable to suit up Saturday. He'll likely end up making his team debut Sunday against the Cavaliers.
