Morris is out for Wednesday's game versus the Magic with a non-COVID illness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Morris will miss just his third game of the season Wednesday due to an illness. Nicholas Batum and Robert Covington will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Morris' next opportunity to play will be Thursday's game against Miami.
