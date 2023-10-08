Morris (groin) won't play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Morris is battling a left groin strain and will miss at least the first two preseason games. Despite some uncertainty regarding his place on the team in the offseason, Morris seems slated to remain a steady contributor off the bench for the Clippers come the regular season,
