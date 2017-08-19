Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Clippers
Plumlee signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Plumlee struggled to get on the court last season, appearing in just 21 games. He also didn't see much work when he took the floor, averaging just 8.1 minutes per contest and posting 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. The nature of the deal likely means he'll have to fight for a roster spot on the Clippers, though the team isn't particularly deep at the center slot.
