Plumlee posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 125-114 loss to Stockton.

Plumlee made his first appearance of the year with Ontario while working back from an MCL sprain, debuting in the G League by hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. In eight games at the NBA level, Plumlee has averaged 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 14.3 minutes for Los Angeles.