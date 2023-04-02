Plumlee registered six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Plumlee played fewer than 20 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to serve as the primary backup behind Ivica Zubac. Despite what will appear to be a highly productive season, Plumlee's value has fallen off a cliff since arriving in Los Angeles. He is well outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, presenting as nothing more than a speculative stream option for anyone needing some cheap boards.