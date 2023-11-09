Plumlee (knee) is expected to be sidelined for up to two months while he recovers from the left MCL sprain he sustained in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Plumlee was injured in the third quarter of Monday's game, when the Knicks' Julius Randle stumbled into his left leg. With Plumlee now likely out of commission until the 2024 portion of the Clippers' schedule, Ivica Zubac could be the beneficiary of a larger share of the minutes at center, as he and Plumlee had previously been working in a near-even timeshare. While Plumlee was sidelined for the Clippers' 100-93 loss to the Nets on Wednesday, the newly acquired P.J. Tucker (21 minutes) operated as a small-ball center when Zubac (29 minutes) was off the court.