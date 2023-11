Plumless has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Knicks due to a left knee sprain, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Plumlee needed help exiting the court after colliding with Julius Randle in the second half, and he's since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Moussa Diabate and P.J. Tucker could be in line for additional minutes down the stretch of Monday's matchup with Plumlee shut down.