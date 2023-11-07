Plumlee was diagnosed with a left knee MCL sprain Tuesday and will return to Los Angeles for further evaluation, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Plumlee will reportedly be re-evaluated Thursday in Los Angeles, so it's safe to assume the backup big man will miss the remaining two games on the Clippers' road trip -- Wednesday in Brooklyn and Friday in Dallas. If that's the case, Plumlee's next chance to suit up would come Sunday versus Memphis. However, he's likely looking at a multi-week absence. In Plumlee's stead, Moussa Diabate and P.J. Tucker could see increased minutes as the backup center behind Ivica Zubac.