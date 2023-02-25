Plumlee logged 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 176-175 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Plumlee drew the start for Ivica Zubac who is day-to-day with a calf injury. While it wasn't a surprise to see Plumlee put up a solid fantasy line like we were used to seeing in Charlotte, he'll be kicking himself for giving up a couple costly turnovers in double overtime. If Zubac is able to return Sunday against Denver, Plumlee will likely see his minutes go back to the teens.