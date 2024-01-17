Plumlee is in the starting for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Plumlee will replace Daniel Theis in the starting five Tuesday, with Ivica Zubac (calf) out. Plumlee is averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.4 minutes across his first nine appearances this season. However, the veteran big man is expected to remain on a minutes restriction.